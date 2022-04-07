Gauteng toddler airlifted to hospital after near drowning in residential pool

Johannesburg: A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a near drowning at a housing estate in Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon. According to Kyle van Reenan, Emer-G-Med responded to a report of a drowning incident at an upmarket housing estate in Thatchfield, Centurion.

“Reports from the scene are that a 2-year-old boy was found in a private swimming pool and was in a critical condition. “Several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise him before he was airlifted by the Netcare911 helicopter to a specialist facility.” In March, a 2-year-old child drowned at a home in President Park in Midrand.

According to Russel Meiring, the incident took place around midday on March 11. ER24 paramedics said when they arrived the child had already been declared dead by paramedics from another ambulance service. “It is understood that the child had been missing for a short time before being found and pulled from the pool by other residents on the property.”

