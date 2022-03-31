Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 31, 2022

Gauteng’s ’blue light’ gang nabbed with SAPS vests and R5 rifles

Police seized SAPS bullet proof vest. Picture: SAPS

Published 36m ago

Durban: Nine robbers, who would allegedly use blue lights to pull over vehicles and then hijack them, have been arrested.

According to police, a multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation led to the arrests.

Members from the Tactical Response Team (TRT), K9 unit, Provincial Serious and Violence Crime Detectives, and private security companies followed up on information about a group of suspects allegedly linked to a series of hijacking cases and nabbed them in Gauteng.

The police seized three vehicles that were positively identified as hijacked.

They also seized two vehicles with tempered engine numbers, a 9mm pistol with ammunition, an R5 rifle with ammunition, a gas pistol, one blue light, Metro Police reflector jackets, SAPS bulletproof vests, a siren speaker, a jammer and cash.

All nine suspects are expected to appear before a Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service in Gauteng, Major General Girly Mbele, applauded the “tenacious” efforts of the team and said police were appreciative of private security companies for always being available to assist in the fight against crime.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj