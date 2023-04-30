Gauteng’s newest crime prevention wardens hit the ground running

Johannesburg – Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has officially launched the crime prevention wardens programme today at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Pretoria declaring war on crime. About 4 000 newly recruited Crime Prevention Wardens are expected to sweep crime off the street as of May 1.

The officers will be placed in crime hot spots, patrol the streets and also work hand-in-hand with the SAPS to apprehend criminals. They will be armed and provided with state cars to easily monitor the province. With confidence, Lesufi said the recruitment and CCTVs will make it easier for criminals to be brought to book.

MEC of Community Safety Faith Mazibuko said they were also hands on ensuring that Gauteng was safe for all. In his first State of the Province Address (SOPA) that took place on February 20, Lesufi made a promise to the Gauteng residents that their neighbourhoods would be protected and safe as they are directly dealing with crimes. He increased the budget of fighting crime from R750million to multi-billion in the next three years.

The following are also some of the projects that the Gauteng government would roll out to fight against crime: - To connect suburbs, townships, business districts, schools and other public places with high tech, face and car recognition CCTVs. - To procure 180 state of the art drones that will infiltrate areas that are difficult to patrol and police.

- To procure 400 new police cars so that from May 1, every ward in our communities will have a 24hr patrol car equipped with proper gadgets. - To recruit 6 000 young men and women to monitor and police Gauteng 24/7. During SOPA, he said revamping the legislation on the following three crucial areas would strengthen their fight against crime: