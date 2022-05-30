Gautrain expansion: Here is the new proposed route

The proposed expansion has been a subject of discussion for a lengthy period of time. The Gauteng provincial government commissioned the Gautrain Management Agency to develop a detailed strategy to improve travel around Gauteng. A critical point of the strategy was to ascertain the possibility of extending the rapid rail network in Gauteng.

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Transport Department is moving forward with its planned Gautrain route expansion.

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo had announced the new route for phase 1 of the proposed Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network (GRRIN) project.

Mamabolo detailed the process that had preceded the announcement of the expansion as intensive.

He said: “There has been a lot of technical expertise, analysis assessment that has gone into the rail reserve determination. We had to bring in a lot of experts, do a cost-benefit analysis and look at what is feasible and what is possible.”