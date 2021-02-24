Gautrain gifts students 25% discount for trips

Johannesburg - Students who are under 25 years and use the Gautrain will be happy to know they will now start paying 25% less for their trips.

Gautrain has announced that as of March 1, students using their trains will be afforded a 25% saving on their Gautrain trips.

This applies to full-time students who are under 25 years of age and are registered with an accredited institution of higher learning in Gauteng.

They qualify for a 25% saving between any two Gautrain stations of their choice. The student product is available in monthly trips (44trips) and weekly trips (10trips) packages, Gautrian said.

Gautrain Management Agency’s Chief Operating Officer Tshepo Kgobe said they were striving to ensure that Gautrain was inclusive and accessible - especially to communities along the route hence they were offering the discount.