GBV helpline opened throughout festive season

A 24-hour National Shelter Helpline managed by social workers will be available to assist with all gender-based violence enquiries.

Durban – The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) has issued a reminder to people facing gender-based violence that they are not alone this Festive Season.

“The Festive Season is here, a time for fun, love, and relaxation. However, during this period many of us may experience some form of gender-based violence. If you, or anyone you know, is facing domestic violence or abuse, know that you do not have to struggle on your own,” said spokesperson Maria Welcome.

“The helpline will assist with placing survivors in safe havens in every province, across the county.

“Where required, social workers will make the relevant referrals for further assistance with services required from external stakeholders, and they can assist with information on protection orders and for dealings with the police (SAPS), and more,” she said.