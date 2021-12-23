GBV helpline opened throughout festive season
Share this article:
Durban – The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) has issued a reminder to people facing gender-based violence that they are not alone this Festive Season.
A 24-hour National Shelter Helpline managed by social workers will be available to assist with all gender-based violence enquiries.
“The Festive Season is here, a time for fun, love, and relaxation. However, during this period many of us may experience some form of gender-based violence. If you, or anyone you know, is facing domestic violence or abuse, know that you do not have to struggle on your own,” said spokesperson Maria Welcome.
“The helpline will assist with placing survivors in safe havens in every province, across the county.
“Where required, social workers will make the relevant referrals for further assistance with services required from external stakeholders, and they can assist with information on protection orders and for dealings with the police (SAPS), and more,” she said.
These are the contact numbers:
– Toll-free 24-hour National Shelter Helpline on 0800 001 005.
– Dial 112 on your Vodacom, Cell C or Telkom cellphone. Ask for the National Shelter Helpline.
– Send a PleaseCallMe or WhatsApp message to any of these numbers: 082 057 8600 / 082 058 2215 / 072 230 7147.
– The helpline can also be reached via email: [email protected]
Social Media:
NSMSA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalShelterMovementSA
NSMSA Twitter: https://twitter.com/NSM_ZA
NSMSA Website: https://www.nsmsa.org.za/
IOL