Get vaccinated and give yourself the gift of life, pleads KZN health MEC

DURBAN – Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has urged residents in KwaZulu Natal, which is currently the epicentre of the fourth wave to get vaccinated. Speaking at Addington Hospital on Durban’s South Beach on Christmas Day, Simelane said 4.470 million people remained unvaccinated in the province.

“We have vaccinated about 2.75 million people. We are therefore urging our fellow compatriots to give themselves the best Christmas and New Year’s gift – the gift of life – through vaccination,” she said. Simelane said last week alone 71 people succumbed to the virus in KZN. She said confirmed positive cases totalled 595 413 by Christmas morning.

“Our high numbers remain a cause for concern… As the spirit of Christmas gets into full swing, it is important for all of us to remember that the virus does not go on holiday. “We therefore can never overemphasise the need for people to vaccinate. It has been found that those who’ve become severely ill or passed away had not been vaccinated.” Simelane said there were vaccination venues throughout the province, including pop-ups and drive-through sites.