Get your ghoul on

Getting their ghoul on are, from left, Greg King, Cara Roberts and Bryan Hiles. KickstArt’s next project will be their 17th annual fun family panto, Snow White at the Seven Dwarfs, presented at the Playhouse over the festive season.

Ghosts and ghouls will be out in full force tomorrow as we gather our pumpkins and cobwebs and go trick-or-treating in our neighbourhoods. Getting ready for the Halloween candy sugar rush are members of the cast of KickstArt’s comedy, Sylvia, an absurdly funny play about a boisterous dog, featuring some of Durban’s best-loved actors, now showing at Seabrookes DHS campus until November 14.

Halloween is a contraction of "All Hallows' evening", a Christian celebration observed in many countries on October 31 , the eve of the feast of All Hallows' Day which is dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows) and martyrs.

One theory holds that many Halloween traditions were influenced by Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and beginning of winter. It was seen as a liminal time, when the boundary between this world and the Otherworld thinned.

This meant the 'spirits' or 'fairies', could more easily come into this world and were particularly active. The souls of the dead were also said to revisit their homes seeking hospitality. Places were set at the dinner table and by the fire to welcome them. The belief that the souls of the dead return home on one night of the year and must be appeased seems to have ancient origins and is found in many cultures.