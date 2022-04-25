Gift of the Givers: 36 000 litres of drinking water arriving in KZN today

Durban: About 36 000 litres of fresh drinking water is expected to arrive in Durban by 3pm on Monday. The province has been crippled by severe water shortages following devastating floods almost two weeks ago that claimed over 400 lives and damaged infrastructure worth billions.

Titan Cargo is transporting the water to KZN. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Among them was the eThekwini municipal water delivery system that sustained substantial damage. Some areas remain without water. Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman said the Cape Town International Convention Centre generously offered 5 000m² of its new facility CTICC 2 (near Chris Barnard Hospital) at no cost, as a collection point for bottled water.

Sooliman said he was overwhelmed with the response and generosity of people. The water would be distributed to Umzinto, Port Shepstone, Tongaat,Inanda and various other areas. A message of hope to people in KZN. Picture: Supplied He said the water would be distributed to hospitals, clinics, schools, individuals, and the community at large, given the substantial damage to the eThekwini municipal water delivery system.

