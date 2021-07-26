Gift of the Givers builds three new classrooms for Sir Lowry Pass Primary School

Durban: As schools across the country opened its doors today, Sir Lowry Pass Primary School had a little more to celebrate – the addition of three new classrooms. Director of the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers Imtiaz Sooliman said the school, in a community of 80% who were unemployed, was congested with 1 480 learners denied the use of the computer lab and storeroom because both were being used as classrooms.

“Yet the enthusiasm of educators and learners alike to enhance education and learning within the area serves as a beacon of hope for learning in our country.” Sooliman said the three extra classrooms would accommodate 90 learners. “The upgrade has been generously funded by Property24, at a cost of R1 million, to whom we are extremely grateful. The principal, educators and management exhibit deep caring, love and compassion towards these learners who come from very challenging social and economic circumstances.”

He said the school recently received a food garden, sponsored by ENS Africa, teaching learners to be self-sufficient when it came to food security. “This is a skill that can benefit the community as a whole, given the huge hunger problem in South Africa.” Sooliman said Gift of the Givers had supported the school on many occasions with bulk food, nutritionally enriched peanut paste, food parcels, school uniforms, shoes, reusable masks and stationery.