Gift of the Givers on their way to assist ’traumatised’ survivors of bus crash that claimed lives of a netball team

Durban: Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers said its team was on its way to assist those victims who were involved in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape that claimed four lives. The accident took place in Aberdeen, a small town in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality of the Eastern Cape, at around 4am on Sunday.

The team were on their way to participate in the SA National Netball tournament in Cape Town, which starts on Monday. Director Imtiaz Sooliman said they had been requested by Eastern Cape MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture, Fezeke Nkomonye, to assist. “Three players, all teenagers, and one official passed on whilst eight players are critically injured and admitted in three hospitals.

Team manager Pendy Nyula recalls the horror crash. Picture: Supplied “Gift of the Givers arranged meals for some of the team who were moved to Graaff-Reinet.”

Sooliman said the teenagers are in shock, confused, and highly traumatised. “The parents are equally affected breaking down on video call. “Those with mild to moderate injuries have been discharged from Aberdeen Hospital, but neither taxi nor ambulance is available to reunite them with team members in Graaff-Reinet.