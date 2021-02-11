Gigaba will appear at commission even if it means 'he loses his home'

FORMER Cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba says that he is prepared to appear before the state capture commission, even if this costs him his home. Taking to his Twitter account, which has over 183 000 followers, Gigaba wrote: “DCJ Raymond Zondo says I must appear before him, from 8 to 12 March, presumably to help him separate fact from fiction.” “But his secretariat has, so far, ignored my requests to cross-examine those who’ve told unsubstantiated fabrications and self-serving distortions about me,” Gigaba said. Gigaba is accused, alongside former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh and former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, of visiting the Guptas Saxonwold compound and leaving with duffel bags stuffed with money. The explosive allegations were tabled before the commission’s chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo by former security personnel and drivers of ministers and state-owned enterprises executives.

In his tweet, Gigaba lamented that he had been shunned by the state after he had requested it pay his legal fees in preparation for his appearance before the commission which is set for Monday, March 8 to Friday, March 12.

“The state I was serving, the state which is spending R1bn on this commission, is refusing to pay the R1mil my lawyers need in order to help me prepare for my appearance.

“I’ll, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home,” Gigaba said.

Other allegations against Gigaba were that he played an instrumental part in appointing Gupta-linked board members of SOEs when he was the Minister of Public Enterprises.

He was heavily criticised for awarding the Gupta family naturalisation status during his tenure as Home Affairs Minister, but he has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

Gigaba was vindicated this week when a report by the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane absolved him of wrongdoing in allegedly granting early neutralisation to Ajay Gupta and his family members.

In a tweet following Mkhwebane’s findings, Gigaba tweeted: “I welcome the key finding of the public protector’s report which clears me of the baseless allegations which were, partly, relied upon to hound me out of Cabinet, in November 2018. I shall not be commenting on the rest of this report until I have consulted with my lawyers.”