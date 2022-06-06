Girl, 11, raped and murdered in her house by man given a place to sleep by her mum

Pretoria - Rape and murder accused, Mpho Godfrey Nemoghovhani, 40, was found guilty and sentenced to two life imprisonment terms by the High Court in Polokwane. Nemoghovhani’s sentencing came after an incident that occurred on 27 June 2009, where the 40-year-old man was offered a place to sleep by the victim's mother at her house in Khopo village.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The victim's mother left her 11-year-old daughter with the accused who was [with] her colleague, sleeping in separate rooms. During the same night, at about 9:30 the suspect noticed that the mother was not at home. He then raped the girl and strangled her to death,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi. “The police were notified and initial investigations ensued.” Preliminary investigations pointed to the visitor, who was arrested on 29 June 2009.

“The case was assigned to Sergeant Nkhensani Laura Sithole of Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit,” Seabi said. Last week, a 21-year-old serial rapist, Mehlodi Robert Baloyi was sentenced to two life terms by the High Court in Polokwane after he was convicted of raping four women he lured on Facebook. “The accused was sentenced after he was convicted for raping four victims, aged between 15 and 22, at different locations under Westenburg and Seshego policing areas between August 2019 and October 2020. In addition to the two life terms for two counts of rape, the accused was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the other two counts of rape, 10 years for robbery and two years for theft,” Mojapelo said at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The trial court found that the accused was using Facebook platform to advertise body tattoos,” he said. Interested customers would approach Baloyi through Facebook messenger texts and he would thereafter offer them free tattoos, claiming it will be his marketing strategy at the victims’ areas. “Upon the victims agreeing to come to his tattoo shop, he would then take them to an abandoned RDP house at Westenburg Extension 71 and then rape them. Some of the victims were robbed of their cellphones.

Story continues below Advertisement

“All the cases were reported to the police in Westenburg, and Seshego and then transferred to family violence, child protection and sexual offences for further handling,” said Mojapelo. The court instructed that the sentences will run concurrently. IOL