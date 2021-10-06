Goats blamed for three car pile-up on KZN highway

DURBAN: Goats attempting to run across the R102 highway caused a three-car pile up, with one of the goats being knocked dead, today. Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said Rusa was called to the northbound lane between Ottawa and Verulam just after 2:30pm, after a passing motorist reported a multiple-vehicle collision.

“Upon arrival, reaction officers found that three light motor vehicles collided while attempting to avoid two adult goats and a kid. “The kid was killed in the accident. Paramedics have requested the assistance of the NSPCA to assist the two injured adult goats that failed to cross when the ropes attached to their necks tangled.” Balram said they were tracking down the owners of the goats.

He said no people were injured in the accident. “The animals have caused near-fatal accidents in recent weeks, when motorists veered off the three-lane road in an attempt to avoid them.” Balram said it was not the first incident of that nature in the area.