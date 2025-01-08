‘Gontse!’: a groundbreaking theatre production tackling gender-based violence in South Africa

In a bold artistic endeavour aimed at combating the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, renowned TV and film actress Dr Mamphuti Khasu has taken centre stage with the premiere of “Gontse!”. The groundbreaking production is set to debut at the Soweto Theatre on January 24 and aims to ignite essential discussions about a social crisis that has tragically become commonplace in South African society.

The urgency of “Gontse!” is underscored by a recent national study on GBV commissioned by Women and People with Disabilities Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Released in November, the alarming findings revealed that one in three women aged 18 and older have experienced sexual or physical abuse at some point in their lives. This statistic lays bare the reality that inspired Khasu and her creative team to bring this poignant narrative to the stage.

Conceptualised and directed by the esteemed Disemelo Makhanda, “Gontse!” emerges as a collaboration that marries the raw power of storytelling with evocative choreography. Jazz legend Tlale Makhene rounds out the creative team with his musical expertise, while the choreography is led by Thandiwe Mqokeli, an internationally acclaimed dancer. Together, they craft a contemporary dance project that vividly portrays the harrowing yet hopeful journeys of women who have survived GBV and domestic violence.

Khasu, who herself is a survivor of GBV, passionately shares her perspective on the significance of the production. “I am honoured to be a part of this vital project,” she expresses. “Gontse! is more than just a play – it’s a call to action, a beacon of hope, and a testament to the strength and courage of survivors. I believe that this production has the potential to change mindsets, spark essential conversations, and inspire meaningful change. Having experienced GBV firsthand, I believe that the play will resonate with and heal more women.” The actor's deep personal connection to the theme gives “Gontse!” an authenticity that is sure to resonate deeply with audiences.

Timed to unfold over 90 immersive minutes, the performance employs the dancers’ movements and expressions to narrate the struggles, resilience, and victories of those who have faced the traumatic upheavals of GBV and domestic violence. Following the performance, a panel discussion is scheduled, providing a platform for further dialogue around the harrowing realities portrayed on stage. “We are thrilled to bring this important story to the stage,” remarks Makhanda.