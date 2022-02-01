Good news: Powerball jackpot rolls over to R130m tonight

If won tonight, the person would become the first Powerball jackpot winner for 2022, according to national lottery operator Ithuba.

Durban: The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s jackpot is estimated at R130 million.

Ithuba said that while the PowerBall jackpot has not been won in the past 21 draws, the PowerBall Plus had created two new multi-millionaires this year.

Players have until 20.30pm on Tuesday night to purchase their tickets.

The Powerball has rolled over 21 times.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot of R14.9m was bagged in the January 11 draw.

The other Powerball Plus jackpot, of R5.8m, was won in the January 18 draw.

Ithuba added that tonight’s PowerBall jackpot was one of the highest in the history of the African lottery.