Gov’t adopts 2 new pieces of legislation aimed at fighting GBV and femicide

PARLIAMENT - The justice committee has passed gender-based violence Bills paving the way for the National Assembly to approve them in the fight against the abuse and killing of women and children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the GBV bills would soon be tabled at his desk once finalised by Parliament and he will sign them into law.

Chairperson of the committee Bulelani Magwanishe said on Saturday the adoption of the two bills would intensify the fight against GBV.

The committee adopted the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Bill and the Domestic Violence Bill.

In a statement the justice committee said they need to pull all the stops in the fight against GBV.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said recently the money allocated to fight GBV will be closely monitored.

In the police statistics released for 2019/20 financial year it showed that more than 2 700 were killed. Most the victims died in the hands of someone close to them.

The committee said these laws, once passed by Parliament and signed into law by Ramaphosa, would ensure there were effective measures against the scourge of GBV.

The committee said the Domestic Violence Bill sought to provide protection against victims of domestic violence.

"It provides for electronic applications for protection orders and domestic violence safety monitoring notices and the establishment of the integrated electronic repository for domestic violence protection orders, broadenes the powers of the court where a protection order has been issued, makes orders for the protection of victims of domestic violence, further regulates the seizure of weapons, further regulates applications for the variation and setting aside of protection orders," said the committee in a statement.

The committee has over the last few weeks been pushing to finalise the Bills.

IOL