Grandma aged 80, her daughter and son-in-law assaulted in robbery at Limpopo farm

Pretoria – Police in Ohrigstad, outside Burgersfort, are seeking information that can lead to the arrest of five suspects who allegedly attacked a couple and an elderly woman on their farm in Limpopo. Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the incident occurred on Friday.

“It is alleged that the 68-year-old man was accosted by five armed suspects after he arrived on the farm. The suspects then forced the victim to the main house, and upon arrival, they tied him up, his wife aged 58 and the mother-in-law who is 80 years old,” said Mojapelo. The assailants then demanded the safe keys while assaulting the three victims. The assailants took the couple's wedding rings and other items, including a laptop, cellphone, binoculars, credit cards, passports and an undisclosed amount of money in foreign currency.

“The suspects then fled the farm using the couple's Ford Ranger bakkie. The victims managed to alert one of the employees who immediately notified the police,” said Mojapelo. “A joint search operation involving the local police, neighbouring police stations, local farm watch, private security and Tracker companies ensued. The stolen vehicle was spotted a few kilometres outside Burgersfort, and seeing that they were being cornered, the perpetrators abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The stolen items were not recovered.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the partnership between the private sector and the police, which resulted in the vehicle being recovered.