’Greedy’ Eastern Cape robbery suspects to appear in court

Durban - Seven armed and “greedy” business robbery suspects from a township in the Eastern Cape who went on a weekend spree were arrested by the police at the weekend and are expected to appear before the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court. Regional spokesperson for the SAPS, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, confirmed the suspects’ arrest.

The suspects allegedly robbed two businesses within the space of three hours on Saturday night going into Sunday morning. Both of the robberies happened within a 20km radius, just outside Gqebera. The suspects struck first at about 10.45pm on Saturday. Reports indicate that a yellow Mazda 323 drove into a garage in Rocklands in the Kabega Park police precinct.

Of the five occupants in the vehicle, three got out and proceeded to hold up petrol attendants with a rifle and a 9mm pistol. Cash, keys, a card-swiping machine and cellphones were taken. Witnesses told the police that the vehicle had fled in the direction of Kariega. “Within three hours after committing the first robbery, the greedy suspects struck again, this time robbing a garage in Durban Street in Kariega,” Naidu said, adding that cash and an energy drink were allegedly stolen.

Hours later, at about 1.30am on Sunday, Uitenhage police spotted the yellow Mazda 323 in Lower Drostdy, about 1km from Durban Street. Seven suspects were arrested, and two firearms were recovered. The vehicle was impounded. “The suspects, all from Kwanobuhle, aged between 17 and 35 years old, are detained on two cases of business robbery and are expected to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court soon. Detectives are also probing their alleged involvement in another business robbery which took place in Cuyler Street in Kariega on Friday evening, 4 March 2022,” Naidu said.

