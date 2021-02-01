Gruesome Matola raid remembered, perpetrators still walking free

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Four decades after commandos from the then SA Defence Force illegally entered Mozambique and killed 15 members of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the raid that shocked the southern Africa region was commemorated over the weekend. So far no one has been held accountable for the brutal raid. The raid happened on January 30, 1981 and the apartheid army had falsely believed that among those killed on that day was Joe Slovo, the former national chairperson of the SACP. On Saturday, the ANC issued a statement to remember the painful raid but said nothing about the fact that no one has been prosecuted for the crime. “As we commemorate this historic day and pay tribute to our fallen soldiers who died with their boots on, we must never forget their selflessness and sacrifices. They laid down their lives in pursuit of freedom and justice,” the ruling party said in remembering the raid.

Among the 15 MK members killed was Krishna Rabilal who was also known as Goodwin. To remember the day, a foundation named after him recalled the chilling testimony given by Sunny Singh, an MK commander who was stationed in Mozambique at the time. It said Rabilal tried to escape after the wall of the house they were sleeping in collapsed. His attempt was nullfied when the commandos that raided the house shot him point blank.

The other 14 who were killed were Mduduzi Guma, Lancelot Hadebe, Mandla Daka, Daniel Molokisi, Steven Ngcobo, Vusumzi Ngwema, Thabang Bookolane, Themba Dimba, William Khanyile, Motso “Obadi” Mokgabudi, Collin Khumalo, Levinson Mankankaza, Albert Mahutso and Vuyani Mavuso

In remembering the raid, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the attack ranks as one of the most callous acts by the apartheid regime and therefore remains etched in history and collective memory as a nation.

“While it was meant to suppress the fight for liberation, the massacre like many other atrocities carried out by the apartheid state, achieved the opposite. It spurred more people to join in the fight for liberation and also exposed the evil system of apartheid and its forces.

“It is for this reason that we owe our liberation to the many fallen heroes, among whom are those who died during the Matola Raid. They died serving a noble and necessary cause for the attainment of freedom. Today we dip our hats in honour of these brave soldiers, some of whom hailed from our beautiful province of KwaZulu-Natal,” Zikalala said.

In September 2015, just days before former president Jacob Zuma visited Matola to honour the fallen freedom fighters, the Missing Person’s Task Team (MPTT), which falls under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), issued a statement asking to be helped to locate some families of the victims.

NPA spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema, said it was not all quiet in the front of bringing alleged apartheid killers to book. Other than the active cases of Nokuthula Simelane, Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett, the prosecuting body is working on solving other cases like the Cradock 4 and bringing perpetrators to book.

He also confirmed again that former Vlakplaas commander Eugune de Kock is helping the state to trace missing former activists.

“Indeed. In fact, the Missing Persons Task Team in the NPA approached Eugene de Kock for his assistance while he was still in prison, at the request of families of the victims. He provided assistance for a period of two to three years prior to his parole in prison, at the NPA offices and sometimes at locations elsewhere in the country as required by investigations, accompanied by prison guards.

“After his release on parole, the MPTT did not have access to him for a period of six to nine months. Thereafter, access resumed and he continued to provide assistance to the MPTT, barring periods of illness. The MPTT continues to communicate with him and receive assistance on matters of missing persons,” he said.

Political Bureau