Guard manning clinic construction site shot and killed, service gun stolen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a person or people who shot and killed a security guard whose service firearm was also stolen in the process. The incident happened at the construction site of a clinic in Baberton on Tuesday afternoon. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the 31-year-old security guard was on duty guarding the site, where a clinic is being built, when his colleague heard gunshots from the direction where he was deployed. He said the colleague immediately went to check him and found him lying in a pool of blood, with his firearm stolen. “Police and medical personnel were notified about the incident where the man was certified dead at the scene, hence the manhunt.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to call Lieutenant Colonel Senzo Dawe on 071 685 1364, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011. Alternatively they can give a tip-off on the MySAPSApp that can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Hlathi said.

On the same day, the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court released a Tanzanian national on R10 000 bail after he was charged for dealing in dagga.

Muhammad Mwantoro, 30, was arrested on Monday at Ntunda near Malelana after being found in possession of 12 bags of dagga to the value of R377 265.

Hlathi said police were patrolling around the Tonga policing area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle driven at a high speed. He said they followed the vehicle and instructed the driver to stop.

“Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered bags of dagga stashed to the brim in the boot and immediately arrested the driver.

“The suspect is expected to appear again at the same court on September 8, 2020,” he said.

IOL