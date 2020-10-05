Guards wounded in Pinetown cash-in-transit robbery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Two security guards when a gang of five armed men robbed them of cash boxes at a Pinetown supermarket earlier today. It is alleged that the guards were depositing monies at an ATM at the store. The guards were accosted by the gang who robbed them of cash. Spokesperson for Blue Security, Andreas Mathios, said a shootout ensued and one of the guards was shot in the leg. Mathios said the man had been trying to push the trolley when he sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

The men made off with four cash boxes, with an undisclosed amount of cash. Mathios said police and detectives from Pinetown SAPS attended the scene and would be investigating further.

Meanwhile, ER24 communications officer, Russel Meiring, said medics attended to the scene and treated two wounded patients.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6:37am to find the two security officers next to their vehicle. Local authorities were already in attendance and were securing the area. Medics assessed the men and found that one had sustained minor soft tissue injuries while the other had sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The men were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured man provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care," he said.

IOL