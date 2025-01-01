Hammanskraal residents urged to be patient as clean water project progresses

RESIDENTS in Hammanskraal, who have been forced to use dirty water for decades, have been urged to exercise patience as the City of Tshwane and its partners have embarked on a mission to restore clean drinking water following recent turbidity challenges. The dirty water has constantly been attributed to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant’s lack of capacity to purify water.

In 2023, more than 20 people died in Hammanskraal following a cholera outbreak in the area. The locals’ hope to have access to clean drinking water follows the launch of Phase One of the Magalies Klipdrift Package Plant on November 18, 2024. At the time, Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise said the provision of drinkable water to some residents will be in two weeks after the city was officially handed the facility by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina.

Modise hailed the package plant launch as “a wonderful Christmas present for our residents of Tshwane, in particular Hammanskraal”. “They have given us the first phase which is fully functional and produces quality water which is tested and is ready for consumption for our residents. However, it is going to take almost two weeks, and by then, our people will be able to get clean running water,” he said. The outstanding three phases of the project are expected to be completed by the end of June 2025.

On New Year’s Day, municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “As part of the efforts to clear the turbidity in the reticulation network, the City of Tshwane will continue to flush the system and monitor the water quality to ensure compliance with SANS 241 specifications.” He said residents can expect a formal notification from the city in the near future, once operational compliance targets have been achieved and the water supply has been cleared of turbidity. “Once the water supplied has been eliminated of turbidity, the City of Tshwane will issue a formal notification to the community that the water is safe for human consumption,” he said.

In a joint media statement on progress to deliver water to Hammanskraal residents, Magalies Water, in collaboration with the city, said they successfully completed the first phase of the water treatment project in October 2024. The project comprises an advanced facility equipped with four package plants as a directive by Majodina in an effort to ensure the supply of clean water to the Hammanskraal community. DA spokesperson on utility services, Themba Fosi, previously criticised the municipality for delays in provision of clean water, emphasising the need for hands-on political leadership to ensure the project’s success.