Hammarsdale residents urged to refrain from illegal electricity connections to avoid power cuts

Durban: In light of frequent power outages in Hammarsdale, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited the area on Sunday to offer a resolution. Accompanied by a high-powered technical task team from Eskom, Kaunda visited the Georgedale area, following a community engagement two weeks ago where residents voiced their concerns about an ongoing daily four-hour power outage.

According to a statement from the eThekwini municipality, discussions revealed that Eskom had implemented a load reduction programme due to an overload on the electricity network in the area caused by illegal connections. Giving feedback to residents at the Georgedale Community Hall, Mayor Kaunda said: • Eskom will deploy a team in ward 5 to inspect electricity connection in every household.

• Residents who have never had electricity and are illegally connected will benefit from the electrification programme roll-out which will resume in April. • Those who are illegally connected due to tampering with the meter must pay a penalty fine of R6,052.60. Of this amount, R3,000 must be paid in full for reconnection and the balance of R3,052.60 must be paid over a period of two years. • Once a reconnection or installation has been completed, residents are urged to purchase R300 worth of electricity, and thereafter continue to purchase electricity to remain a legal customer.

• Eskom committed to reviewing and adjusting the four-hour power cuts if residents use electricity sparingly. Usage of electricity will be monitored. • A proposal to allow the eThekwini municipality to take over ward electricity operations from Eskom will be withdrawn as residents said they want to continue being supplied directly by the power utility. • Residents were urged to refrain from connecting electricity illegally.