Hawks arrest 23 police officers implicated in corruption at OR Tambo airport

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A three-year investigation into allegations of corruption at the OR Tambo International Airport has culminated in the arrests of 23 police officers on a range of charges from drug dealing to theft and racketeering. On Friday, 12 officers – six police sergeants, four constables and two warrant officers – were arrested and, according to police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, police also recovered R1 million from one of the suspects. She said there are still five officers outstanding, one is in quarantine and three officers are expected to hand themselves over to police. "One more officer is at large. They will be facing several charges ranging from theft, dealing in drugs, defeating the ends of justice and racketeering.’’ It is alleged that the officers were stealing drugs during confiscations from identified drug mules.

Mogale said that so far 20 corruption case dockets have been registered to address the criminal activities.

The officers are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Tuesday.

Mogale said a further 11 Tshwane Metro Police officers, aged between 32 and 49, were also arrested in the early morning raid by the same team.

"The arrests of one female and 10 males emanating from an ongoing investigation which began in November 2018 following allegations that the officials demanded and received gratifications from motorists, thereby allowing unroadworthy vehicles and those who commit serious motoring offences on our national roads to go unpunished," Mogale said.

She said such actions have created lawlessness in our roads, leading to road rage at times and serious accidents on our national roads.

The traffic officers will appear on Tuesday at the Pretoria, Temba and Hammanskraal magistrate courts.

The operation is still ongoing, Mogale said.

IOL