Hawks arrest man linked to killing of two KZN traffic cops and a policeman
DURBAN: A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the murder of two Road Traffic Inspectorate cops and a SAPS member.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the suspect was expected to appear in the Mtubatuba Magistrates’ Court on Monday, over the murders of RTI members Sizwe Sithole, 49, and Mxolisi Lamula, 35.
Sithole and Lamula were fatally shot while they were patrolling in Mtubatuba area near Nkodibe on the N2 highway.
They were both robbed off their service pistols and ammunition.
The suspect has also been charged with the murder of Sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo,41, who was fatally shot and robbed of his service pistol while he was on his way to pick up a colleague at Port Dunford on August 30.
Ngcobo was stationed at Richards Bay SAPS.
“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle and a case of murder was reported a Esikhaleni police station. The case docket was allocated to Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime unit for further investigation.”
“The suspect will appear in the Esikhaleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,” said Mhlongo.
During operations Mhlongo said police also nabbed two other suspects, aged 28 and 29, for possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition in the KwaMsane area. Both are expected to appear in the KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court today.
“Both firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of other crimes. More arrests are expected.”
