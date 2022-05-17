Hawks arrest two men in Midrand with drugs worth R850k

The two men accused of dealing narcotics were remanded in custody following their arrest on Saturday, 14 May, in a residential complex in Midrand. Their immigration status will be verified, and their application for bail will be considered at a later stage.

Johannesburg - Two men charged with drug dealing appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case against the alleged drug dealers has been postponed to Tuesday, May 24, to allow further investigations as their legal status in South Africa will have a bearing on whether or not they are granted bail.

The two accused, Ally Khalfani Habibu (32) and Nasibu Salum Shaban (33), were apprehended by Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation from Germiston, who were following up on intelligence they had received relating to suspicious drug dealings in the Midrand area.

The Hawks pounced on the residence located at Waterfall Ridge Apartments in Midrand. Authorities pounced as the suspects were preparing to leave the premises for distribution.