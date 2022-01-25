Hawks is looking for a man who posed as a tax consultant leaving his boss owing R70 million to SARS

Durban: The Hawks in KZN is looking for Brendan Mark Pillay who allegedly masqueraded as a tax consultant in 2015. According to spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, Pillay is being sought in connection with theft and fraud.

Mhlongo said the complainant employed Pillay as an accountant on April 15, 2015. “He was responsible for tax matters for his entity. During Pillay’s employment, the owner of the business received a letter of demand from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) stating that he owed R70 million to the receiver of revenue. “Pillay was then entrusted to rectify the issue with Sars, which he never did but instead vanished.

“The case of fraud was registered against Pillay in September 2017.” Mhlongo said the case was assigned to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation unit. “A warrant of arrest was issued in August 2020.”