Hawks nab former municipal manager over R1m fraud he allegedly committed 12 years ago

Durban - A 61-year-old former municipal manager who allegedly committed fraud 12 years ago was arrested this week by the Hawks. Hawks spokepserson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the accused, Sipho Manqele, was nabbed on Tuesday and made his first appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mhlongo said Manqele, a former uMhlabuyalingana Municipality manager, faces two counts of fraud relating to an incident dating back to 2010. “It is alleged Manqele submitted fraudulent payment certificates to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. “The first service provider was paid R292 500 for the work that was incomplete and the second one was paid R794 866 for the services that were not rendered.

“As a result the department suffered an actual loss of R1 087 366.” A case of fraud was reported at eManguzi SAPS and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. Manqele has been released on R2 000 bail.

Story continues below Advertisment