Hawks nab man paying R50 000 bribe to cop investigating his relative's case

Durban: – A 42-year-old man who was nabbed during an undercover operation for allegedly paying a R50 000 bribe to a police officer investigating his family member, has been charged for corruption. Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo, said the man was arrested during an undercover operation on Friday.

Mhlongo said it is alleged the suspect’s brother-in-law had been charged for tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of crude oil. “The suspect allegedly offered cash to the investigating officer in order to stop opposing bail.” Mhlongo said an undercover operation was carried out by Hawks members from the Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.