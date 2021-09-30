Hawks nab six people who ambushed cash van on N2 highway and used explosives to blow it up

DURBAN: Six people are expected to appear in court today for allegedly ambushing a cash van travelling on the N2 highway earlier this week. Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said the robbers, aged between 36 and 48, are expected to appear in the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court today.

“It is alleged that a cash van was travelling on the N2 near Mkhuze on September 27 when it was ambushed by unknown suspects. “They knocked it off the road and a group of suspects allegedly approached it and fired shots at the security guards injuring one of them.” Mhlongo said it was further alleged that the security guards were robbed of their service pistols.

“The suspects allegedly used explosives to blow the back of the van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.” Mhlongo said a case of cash-in-transit heist was reported at Mkhuze police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation. “In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the six suspects were arrested at Esikhaleni area.”