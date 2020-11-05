Hawks swoop on interprovincial licence racket: 15 arrested
Durban – The Hawks have arrested 15 people for allegedly issuing road worthy certificates and police clearances in exchange for money.
Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lynda Steyn, said the group was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.
Steyn said among those arrested include a police official, administration clerks and vehicle examiners from private testing centers in the Free State, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng.
"It is alleged that both road worthy certificates and police clearances were issued fraudulently without the vehicles being physically examined as required in exchange for gratification.
“The syndicate was allegedly approached by vehicle owners who did not want to follow the correct procedure of introducing the deregistered vehicles back on the e-Natis system," Steyn said.
She said their investigation revealed motorists allegedly paid money that ranged from R3 000 to R8 000 for these unlawful transactions.
All suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Meanwhile, there are three suspects who have not yet been traced and the team is still expecting to secure their attendance in court.
IOL