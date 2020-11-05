Hawks swoop on interprovincial licence racket: 15 arrested

Durban – The Hawks have arrested 15 people for allegedly issuing road worthy certificates and police clearances in exchange for money.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lynda Steyn, said the group was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Steyn said among those arrested include a police official, administration clerks and vehicle examiners from private testing centers in the Free State, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng.

"It is alleged that both road worthy certificates and police clearances were issued fraudulently without the vehicles being physically examined as required in exchange for gratification.

“The syndicate was allegedly approached by vehicle owners who did not want to follow the correct procedure of introducing the deregistered vehicles back on the e-Natis system," Steyn said.