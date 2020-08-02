Hawks unveil new provincial heads for Gauteng, KZN and Eastern Cape

Pretoria - The Directorate for Priority Crime investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, have made several new appointments in the top management around the country including three new provincial heads. Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement on Sunday that the new appointments were effective from August 1 and were intended to bring "committed leadership and stability" to the directorate. Mulaudzi said Major-General Obed Ngwenya was appointed as the new Hawks head in the Eastern Cape. He said Ngwenya has more than 30 years experience in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and holds an MTech in forensic investigation and has successfully completed several operational courses and management and leadership programmes. “Prior to his appointment he was the provincial commander of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation in Mpumalanga,” he said. Gauteng Hawks will be led by Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa. According to Mulaudzi, Kadwa joined the SAPS in 1985 and hold a National Diploma in Police Administration.

“He has completed the regional drug enforcement course and the major case management and executive development learning programme, among others.

“He was appointed as a Brigadier on January 1, 2007 as the section head of operations within the Hawks serious organised crime investigation at head office.”

Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona was appointed as the new Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal. Senona also joined the SAPS in 1985 and has a BTech in policing. He has completed numerous operational courses and management and leadership programmes. He was appointed as a Brigadier on January 1, 2017 as the section head of project investigation at the SAPS head office.

Brigadier Msizi Nyuswa, Mulaudzi said, was appointed as the new provincial commander of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation in KwaZulu-Natal.

“With more than 30 years in the police service, Nyuswa has a National Diploma in police administration, B-Tech in policing, Bachelor of Law degree, and M-Tech in forensic and investigative auditing. He has completed a number of detective courses as well management and leadership programmes.”

Brigadier Trevor Hoys takes over the post of Western Cape Hawks provincial commander of serious commercial crime investigation. Hoys joined the service in 1995 and has a National Diploma in policing and a B-Tech in policing. He has also completed a number of detective courses as well as management and leadership programmes.

Brigadier Mafiwa Mmekwa will head specialised forensic analysis: forensic accounting investigation at the Hawks’ head office.

Mmekwa joined the SAPS in 2010 and has more than 10 years experience. She holds a National Diploma in Internal Auditing and a B-Tech in internal auditing.

She is a designated forensic practitioner and has completed a number of related courses.

Brigadier Thipe Rapholo was also appointed head of Specialised Forensic Analysis: Forensic Accounting Investigation in Pretoria.

Rapholo joined the SAPS in 1995 and has more than 20 years work experience. He has a National Diploma in policing, a B-Tech in policing, B-Tech in Security Risk Management and M-Tech in policing. He is a certified fraud examiner and has completed various related courses.

Brigadier Frederick Smith will head the Hawks tactical operations. Smith joined the service in 1983 and has more than 37 years in the police service. He has a National Diploma in police administration and has completed a number of courses.

Brigadier Rasekaka Makuoane is the new section head of economic protected resources at the Hawks head office. Makuoane joined the SAPS in 1988 and holds a National Diploma and B-Tech in policing. He has completed a number of detective courses as well as management and leadership programmes.

Hawks head Lieutenat t-Gen Godfrey Lebeya welcomed the new appointments, saying the appointment of the provincial heads had been made following the necessary selection process and subsequently with the concurrence of the Cabinet, as provided for in terms of the South African Police Service Act.