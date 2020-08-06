Health Minister visits KZN ahead of expected Covid-19 peak

Durban - National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday morning paid a visit to health facilities in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the province’s readiness as it edges closer to reaching its Covid-19 peak. He said in the last few days KZN has recorded the highest increase in positive cases. There are now 87 807 cases of Covid-19 in KZN, an increase of 1 939 confirmed infections from the previous day’s report. Mkhize said the surge is highest in KZN if you look at numbers supplied by his department on daily infections. “The number of positive cases in KZN is increasing. However, the province’s surge is taking off a much slower rate compared to other provinces.

“We are here to assess key issues, like the number of beds, staff capabilities, oxygen, Personal Protective Equipment, ventilators and other supplies,” he said.

Mkhize also commended the KZN Department of Health for managing to create capacity expeditiously, to help the province cope with the epidemic.

The Minister's tour kicked off at Edendale Hospital, where he expressed his satisfaction with the standard of the flu clinic.

He then moved to Richmond Hospital, which has, within just months, been converted from a TB facility into a state-of-the-art Covid-19 hospital with a total of 95 beds for quarantine and isolation.

The minister pleaded with all people who have symptoms of Covid-19, particularly the elderly, to immediately visit their nearest health facility, before complications set it.

He also urged those who test positive to rather get themselves admitted at health facilities than self-isolate at home, saying that this is a better and much safer approach.

