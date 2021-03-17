Heavy police presence as cops in Mthokozisi Ntumba’s murder appear in court

Johannesburg - There was a heavy police presence at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning in anticipation of Wits students who planned to march there ahead of the appearance of four police officers charged with murder. The officers are linked to the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was caught in the crossfire during running battles between protesting students and the police. The students were calling for historic debts to be scrapped and free registration for all students in 2021, amongst other demands during their protest. Ntumba, a bystander, had just walked out of the MyClinic Medical Centre in Braamfontein when was allegedly shot and killed by the police during the protests. He died at the scene.

The Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) called on their students to march to the court on Fox Street, where the court is situated, calling for justice for Ntumba.

The SRC further announced that at around midday numerous artists will be performing on De Beer Street (renamed Ntumba Street by the students) in commemoration on Ntumba and to sign a light on police brutality.

The four public order police officers were expected to appear on the dock on charges murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

There were was a heavy media presence in court. The media also made an application to the magistrate to be allowed to record the proceedings.

On Tuesday, student protesters in Johannesburg temporarily suspended the national higher education shutdown protest on Tuesday to honour Ntumba.

The SRC leaders suspended the protest during the day as a night vigil was held for Ntumba.

