Heavy rains bode well for KZN dams as water levels increase

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Steady rainfall over the past 60 hours has had the most beneficial effect on three dams in the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, namely Umzinto, Nungwane and EJ Smith. According to Umgeni Water corporate stakeholder manager, Shami Harichunder, rainfall recorded at monitoring stations in Umzinto and EJ Smith was 75mm each and at Nungwane 89mm was received, pushing up the levels of EJ Smith Dam by 15%; Umzinto Dam by 16% and Nungwane Dam by 3%. He said weekend rains on the South Coast came at a time when the level of Umzinto Dam was rapidly decreasing due to high consumer water demand. "The increase in the level of this dam will now stabilise the situation, ending concerns of possible water shortages in its supply areas," he said. Harichunder said moderate rainfall was also received in the Drakensberg catchment over the past 60 hours, resulting in Mearns Dam in Mooi River increasing by approximately 2% to its current 55%. Mearns Dam, together with Spring Grove Dam and Midmar Dam, is part of the Upper Mgeni System that supplies uMgungundlovu, Msunduzi and eThekwini regions.

He said other coastal areas that received moderate rainfall were Hazelmere in the north of Durban where 65mm was recorded; Amanzimtoti where 91mm was received and Wiggins where 138mm was received from Friday, October 2 - Monday, October 5.

"However, this rainfall is lost to the sea as it does not make its way into any dam. There are no dams in close proximity to these measuring stations.

The rains received comes as good news for agriculture as much of it has soaked into the ground and will serve as much needed nourishment for fruit and vegetable crops," he said.

Harichunder said data available at Umgeni Water indicated that more rainfall is predicted for the rest of this week; however, this is likely to occur as steady drizzle.

He said predictions of the La Nina effect of wet conditions occurring from November 2020 to January 2021 in the Southern African region, including the East Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, have been made by the International Research Institute. This is supported by data from the South African Weather Service.

On Monday, October 5, the levels of the 13 dams in Umgeni Water’s supply area were:

Spring Grove: 42%

Mearns: 55%

Midmar: 92%

Albert Falls: 32%

Nagle: 76%

Inanda: 78%

Nungwane: 76%

Umzinto: 51%

EJ Smith: 85%

Mhlabatshane: 43%

Hazelmere: 41%

iMvutshane: 88%

Home Farm: 42%

IOL