Hefty sentences for Free State men who took turns raping woman

Cape Town - Two men from the Free State were handed hefty sentences on charges of rape and sexual assault. Thansanqa Mzidi, 20, and Ledima Phogole, 26, were sentenced in the Welkom Regional Court after they were convicted on charges of rape and sexual assault for an incident that occurred in 2015 in K9 Section Kutloanong, Odendaalsrus.

Mzidi was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for rape after pleading guilty to the charge brought against him. Phogole was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and three years imprisonment for sexual assault. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, the incident occurred on March 7, 2015. He said at about 8.30pm, the then 45-year-old woman left her home to meet someone to discuss business.

When she arrived at her destination, the house was locked, and she decided to return home. Deciding to take a different route, along the main road, which she thought was safest, she was accosted by two men walking in the opposite direction. Thakeng said when the men reached the woman, they stood in front of her, grabbed her by the neck and assaulted her. She was taken by the men, Mzidi and Phogole, by force.

“They both took her to an open field in K9 Section of Kutloanong, where they undressed her, took turns in raping her. “After the rape ordeal, she was instructed to dress up, and the suspects accompanied her because they wanted to know where she resides. “She was left on the street where she resided, and the suspects disappeared in the dark,” Thakeng said.

The woman reported the incident to her neighbours, who took her to the police station to file charges. A thorough investigation, led by Detective Warrant Officer Moyane Monei of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, led to the arrest of the suspects. District Police Commissioner of Lejweleputswa, Major General Lerato Molale, applauded Monei for the thorough investigation, which led to the heavy sentences being handed down to the rapists.