Help cops find VW Polo driver who killed 7-year-old girl in Limpopo and fled the scene

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Phalaborwa has launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who was driving a red Volkswagen Polo that hit a seven-year-old child on Thursday morning. SAPS Limpopo spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the horrific incident happened at around 7am along the R71 Road near Majeje Bridge in the Namakgale policing area.

Story continues below Advertisment

“A grade 2 learner at Majeje Phulani Primary School was with her grandmother, walking along the side of the road when she was hit by a red VW Polo that failed to stop after the accident,” said Seabi. “The police and emergency services were called to the scene, and upon arrival, the child was critically injured and unfortunately, she was certified dead.” Police said the deceased girl was identified as 7-year-old Precious Kgaugelo Moshato of Majeje village.

The SAPS has opened a case of culpable homicide. “Anyone with information that can assist the police to arrest the suspect should contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mkhawane at 079 979 6391 or crime stop number 0860 010 111 or nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Seabi. “The police investigations are still ongoing.”

Story continues below Advertisment

In February, police in Gauteng launched a manhunt for the driver of a Volkswagen Polo that callously abandoned a toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 on a busy street in Midrand and sped off. At the time, the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was urging anyone with information on the child to come forward. The JMPD filed a case of child neglect at the Midrand police station.

Story continues below Advertisment

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said an off duty officer, Sithembile Malgas, was home when members of the public came to his home about a child that was abandoned along Sagewood Street in Noordwyk, Midrand. Witnesses reported an unknown woman driving a white Volkswagen Polo with another woman and a male passenger, abandoned the boy along the road. They put the child on the street and drove off. IOL