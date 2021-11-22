Help is on its way for those affected by Garden Route flooding – Gift of the Givers

Durban: Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said they were preparing a major intervention along the Garden Route where areas have been affected by heavy rains and flooding. Director Imtiaz Sooliman said areas such as George, Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Bitou, Kannaland, Hessequa and Knysna would receive assistance.

“Trucks carrying maize, food parcels, mattresses, hygiene packs, new clothing, blankets, sanitary pads, diapers, bottled water, plastic sheeting and pet food will be arriving from Kimberley, Gqeberha, Graaff-Reinet and Cape Town. “The SAPS Central Command has partnered us, giving us total co-operation in every aspect; they will escort our vehicles into the affected area.” Sooliman said the SAPS Eden Cluster base at Heatherlands would be utilised as the Gift of the Givers’ logistics centre.

“The SAPS says it is the first time in their history that an SAPS base has been offered to a civil society organisation as a logistics facility. “Here we will pack and assist with distribution of aid as they want to be more active in community support.” In addition, helicopters and aquatic teams are on standby should water rescue be required.