Help is on its way for those affected by Garden Route flooding – Gift of the Givers
Durban: Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said they were preparing a major intervention along the Garden Route where areas have been affected by heavy rains and flooding.
Director Imtiaz Sooliman said areas such as George, Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Bitou, Kannaland, Hessequa and Knysna would receive assistance.
“Trucks carrying maize, food parcels, mattresses, hygiene packs, new clothing, blankets, sanitary pads, diapers, bottled water, plastic sheeting and pet food will be arriving from Kimberley, Gqeberha, Graaff-Reinet and Cape Town.
“The SAPS Central Command has partnered us, giving us total co-operation in every aspect; they will escort our vehicles into the affected area.”
Sooliman said the SAPS Eden Cluster base at Heatherlands would be utilised as the Gift of the Givers’ logistics centre.
“The SAPS says it is the first time in their history that an SAPS base has been offered to a civil society organisation as a logistics facility.
“Here we will pack and assist with distribution of aid as they want to be more active in community support.”
In addition, helicopters and aquatic teams are on standby should water rescue be required.
“Hot meals will be provided on site. More detailed information on the situation in informal settlements and the general business and residential area is awaited to respond effectively and timeously.”
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “Since this morning, the NSRI in Wilderness and Southern Cape were assisting the Garden Route Disaster Risk Management and Emergency Services, Western Cape Government Health EMS, Fire and Rescue Services, police and emergency services at flood-related incidents in the George area and Wilderness area.”
