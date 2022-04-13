Here’s what you need to know if you’re travelling on the N3 this Easter weekend

Durban - If you’re planning to travel this Easter weekend, be prepared for any travel conditions. That’s the advice from N3 Toll Concession as traffic volumes are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday leading up to the long weekend.

Story continues below Advertisment

Poor weather, high traffic volumes, emergency situations and prevailing road conditions may adversely impact road safety and travel experiences. “Therefore, it is incumbent on all road users to be prepared for any travel conditions, and to allow sufficient travel time to make provision for possible emergencies or delays,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC). “Demands on drivers escalate during peak traffic periods. Plan ahead to avoid additional risks such as late-night driving, tiredness and a lack of concentration.

More on this Warning for motorists as thousands expected to hit the N3 this long weekend

“With regard to road crashes, data from 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 indicates that 73% of all light motor vehicle crashes, and 80% of all heavy motor vehicle crashes on the N3 Toll route can be attributed to driver error and/or negligence. “The majority of these crashes are single vehicle crashes, where drivers lost control of their vehicles, and their vehicles either left the road or rolled,” she said. The number of vehicles that rolled on the N3 Toll route increased by 39.2% since 2019.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Even more concerning, is the steady rise in the number of head-on collisions from 2019 to 2021,” said Dhoogra. “During 2019, 14 head-on collisions were reported. In 2020, when Covid-19 travel restrictions applied, the number of head-on collisions decreased slightly to 12, but by 2021, when traffic volumes started to recover, the number of head-on collisions doubled again to 24,” she said. Head-on collisions are one of the most dangerous types of crashes because of the force of impact, and the seriousness of the injuries sustained by drivers and their passengers (which are often fatal or life-altering).

Story continues below Advertisment

Dhoogra said they were also expecting a marked increase in the number of public transport vehicles, including buses and minibus taxis. “Road users should not expect a significant drop in truck traffic over weekends and public holidays.” Safety Measures:

Story continues below Advertisment

– Keep a safe following distance – Adhere to the speed limit – Never make a U-turns or overtake on blind rises and solid lines

– Never use your mobile devices while driving – Do not consume alcohol and drive – Remain alert, patient and courteous

About 2 500 vehicles per hour are expected on the N3 Toll route to KZN on Thursday between 3pm and 9pm. On Monday, April 18, return traffic is expected to peak at approximately 3 500 vehicles per hour northbound (towards Gauteng) also between 9am and 3pm. Dhoogra said emergency and law enforcement services will be on high alert throughout the weekend.