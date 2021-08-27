Here’s where Durbanites can get their Covid-19 jabs this weekend

Durban: There are various places where Durbanites can receive their Covid-19 vaccines this weekend. eThekwini Municipality said the the United Congregational Church of South Africa (UCCSA) working in partnership with the municipality and the Department of Health will host a vaccination day at their premises on Sunday.

The City says any member of the public that has registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System can attend the vaccination day to receive their jab. The country’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is now open to everyone aged 18 and above. The following Covid-19 vaccination sites will be operating this weekend:

– Pinetown Civic Centre, from 7.30am to 3.30pm – Dassenhoek Hall, from 8am to 4pm – KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre, from 7.30am to 4pm

– Moses Mabhida Stadium People’s Park, from 8am to 4pm – Bethsaida Ministries will be open on Saturday only. The NMJ Community Hall in Hendry Road in Overport will operate another drive through vaccination site on Sunday.

The first one took place on August 22. IMA director Yasiera Mahomed-Suliman hailed the pilot project a success. She said 785 vaccinations were administered in a seven-hour period.