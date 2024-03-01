Law enforcement authorities are cracking down on the drug trade in the Phoenix and Chatsworth areas. This morning (Friday), in a joint operation, six suspects were arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KZN, said the suspects, aged between 31 and 61, were arrested following an intensive investigation by the police after an outcry from the communities.

He said five suspects were arrested in Chatsworth and one suspect in Phoenix. The operation was led by members of Hawks from Serious Organised Crime Investigation, together with Crime Intelligence, Metro Police and Customs. “Numerous undercover operations were conducted and suspects were identified.”