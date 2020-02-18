Durban - Brace yourself for the possibility of load shedding on Wednesday. After a two day day respite, Eskom announced that while no load shedding was currently expected, there was a high possibility of load shedding on Wednesday.
The power utility said the likeliness of load shedding had increased as they lost additional generation units due to unplanned breakdowns.
"We have not implemented load shedding since Sunday night. However, we want to remind customers that the system remains vulnerable and that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any additional changes in the system performance."
Eskom said it would communicate regularly.
It said even though there are some improvements in the generation system, they requested that customers continue to reduce demand and to use electricity sparingly during this period.