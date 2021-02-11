High court to rule on Norma Mngoma’s application to have arrest by the Hawks set aside

Johannesburg - The North Gauteng High Court is expected to rule today on the constitutionality and legality of Normal Mngoma’s arrest by the Hawks. Mngoma, who is politican Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife, wants that arrest put aside. The Hawks arrested Mngoma in July last year and charged her with crimen injuria, over allegations that she damaged a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG belonging to Gigaba's friend. Mngoma has argued that her arrest was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate and bully her and get illegal access to her devices. She said that before her arrest, the Hawks seized all her gadgets and then later allegedly deleted messages, images and data from them, for reasons she was yet to publicly reveal.

Mngoma wants the court to declare the confiscation of her gadgets illegal and wants all the information removed from it be restored.

After he arrest, Mngoma reverted back to her surname and, in December, she spilt the beans about her separation and what used to happen behind the scenes in her marriage, in an interview on eNCA.

She said Gigaba received money and gifts from the Gupta family in exchange for him doing favours for them, especially while he was public enterprises minister.

She said the Guptas funded her wedding, her honeymoon and property renovation. She said money received from the family was also used to clear Gigaba’s sisters R850 000 debt.

