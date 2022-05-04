Hillary Gardee: Three-year-old child that was with her pivotal to police tracking down killers

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the team assembled to investigate and arrest the killers behind the gruesome murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Goodrich Gardee, has worked tirelessly overnight since the discovery of the body on Tuesday. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the three-year-old child that was with Hillary at the time of her abduction would assist in the investigation through the involvement of experts.

“There was a child, a three-year-old. Remember, regarding the manner in which children communicate, there is always a need to have experts, especially social workers. Of course, children have a way of communicating a message,” Mdhluli told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika during an interview. “We believe that will be part of the investigation. However, there is also other information, for example, the CCTV footage that will also come on board to assist this team of experts.” Mdhluli said the SAPS is hopeful the case will be cracked and the perpetrators arrested.

“We believe that each and every detail that these experts are having now, and they are trying to get, will help them crack the case,” he said. Police have appealed for information from community members to assist in solving the murder case. “We believe the community can assist us with any information that they may have. We believe someone has seen or heard something. We believe that through this team that we have, as well as the information is going to provide us, we will be able to ensure that there is a breakthrough,” said Mdhluli.

On Thursday, the Economic Freedom Fighters described Hillary as “an enthusiastic, kind and loving individual who had a passion for information technology”. “Her kindness and generosity was most evident in her commitment to adopt and care for a three-year-old child, who by the grace of God was spared on the day of Hillary's abduction. She looked after the child as if she were her own, an inspiring act for a woman of such a young age,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. Police have revealed that Hillary’s lifeless body was discovered in some bushes, with visible wounds to her head. The crime scene is around 45 kilometres outside Nelspruit.

The 28-year-old woman went missing on Friday, April 29, after she was last seen at the local Nelspruit Plaza Super Spar just after 5pm. She was with the three-year-old girl she was planning to adopt. The child was returned home safely after she was found in a street in KamaGugu, hours after the pair went missing. IOL