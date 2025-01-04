Holiday period sees record 7 400 traffic violations across South Africa

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recorded 7 448 arrests on South African roads for the current festive season between December 1, 2024, and January 1, 2025. This comes after the RTMC confirmed more than a million vehicles were checked by the authorities across the country.

Offenders were arrested for various offences including drunk driving, speeding, and attempted bribery. The highest breath alcohol level recorded was 2.47mg/1000ml on the R61 in Lusikiki, Eastern Cape, on December 27. The legal alcohol limit for motorists on South African roads is 0,05 grams per 100 millilitres.

“The arrests were made from 1 December 2024 and 1 January 2025 according to RTMC. Eastern Cape recorded 455 arrests for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in December. The highest speed recorded was in Limpopo on the N1 (where) a motorist was caught driving 209km/h in a 120km/h zone on 17 December. “By January 1, a total of 1 157 032 vehicles were stopped and checked by Road Traffic Authorities as part of the festive season enforcement plan aimed at promoting safety on national roads. Officers issued 408 783 written charges for various traffic violations and 6034 vehicles were discontinued. The RTMC continues to caution motorists to be cautious when driving under rainy conditions,” the RTMC said. In the Western Cape, MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku, urged road safety after he was involved in a near-miss incident.

Sileku said he had narrowly avoided a potential collision when the vehicle he was travelling in was “almost driven off the road by a reckless driver on the N1 between Three Sisters and Beaufort West”. “The reckless driver, who was overtaking multiple vehicles and forcing others off the road, was tracked down at an Engen garage and apprehended as part of the Average Speed Over Distance (ASOD) operation on the N1. “Records revealed the driver had been travelling at a staggering 182km/h in a 120km/h zone. The individual was subsequently arrested for excessive speeding, a serious offence that endangers the lives of all other road users,” said Sileku.

Average Speed Over Distance (ASOD) operation on the N1, Western Cape. A driver had been travelling at a staggering 182km/h in a 120km/h zone. The individual was subsequently arrested for excessive speeding. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, the road safety campaign, Arrive Alive, reported two fatal incidents in the Free State on January 3. “A tragic motor vehicle collision occurred in Viljoenskroon, Free State, at approximately 06:15. The incident happened at a crossing and resulted in one fatality and two injuries. Two patients sustained moderate injuries and were rushed to PAX medical facility by EMS for treatment. Unfortunately, a third patient, who was entrapped and critically injured, was also transported to PAX but sadly succumbed to their injuries. “Emergency services, including Bothaville EMS, responded to the scene and performed extrication efforts to free the entrapped patient. SAPS and traffic officials were also in attendance to assist and investigate the incident,” Arrive Alive said.