Hollywoodbets brand to be flashed in English Premier League from Friday

On the money investment A SOUTH African sports betting operator has netted an opportunity to splash its brand name on the front of an English Premier League (EPL) football club’s jersey.

Hollywoodbets have become the principal sponsor of Brentford FC and as part of the deal, their name and trademark star will appear on the front of the club’s kit over the next two football seasons. Having announced their partnership with the West-London club on August 4, the Hollywoodbets brand will ride on the massive global following the EPL enjoys. The worldwide exposure begins in earnest for Hollywoodbets on Friday (9pm) when Brentford host Arsenal in the season-opening EPL fixture.

“It is a massive moment for us, it’s not often one gets to be in the front of an EPL jersey,” said Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager. Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager in conversation with sports presenter Carol Tshabalala about their sponsorship of English Premier League team Brentford FC. Picture: Supplied A random LinkedIn conversation between an executive from Hollywoodbets and Brentford, last year, established communication between the two clubs. Brentford, nicknamed “The Bees”, played in the Championship League, second tier of English football, in the 2020/21 season, and advanced to the EPL after their success in the promotion play-offs.

When Brentford tackles Arsenal on Friday, they will be making a return to their country’s top league after a 74-year absence. The irony is that it was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in 1947 that consigned Brentfort to a long absence from top flight football. Having narrowly missed-out on promotion during the 2019/20 season, it seems as if Brentford’s fortunes changed for the better since Hollywoodbets came on board in November 2020.

By then the club was already on a three-match winning streak, but that run without defeat was extended to another 18 games, which eventually resulted in their promotion. Jon Varney, Brentford’s chief executive, said: “Hollywoodbets have been on a journey with us. They will reap the rewards of being in the EPL, which provides the biggest sports shows in the world.” Heffer said they felt “lucky” being on Brentford’s winning ride and that now they have an “immense international opportunity to grow their footprint”.

“It was a significant outlay from us, but to be on such a grand stage, it comes with a cost. Yes, we are supporting Brentford all the way, but It has been a strategic business move for our brand.” Hollywood recently launched operations in the UK and Ireland and Heffer believes it would have a massive knock-on effect to their businesses in South Africa. “Local football fans love the EPL.”

Hollywood’s operations began 22-years ago with one betting shop on Sandile Thusi (formerly Argyle) Road, Durban. Two years later, their flagship branch was opened in Springfield. Presently the company enjoys a countrywide presence through their collection of 86 betting outlets. Heffer said Hollywoodbets was formed out of a company called “Winning Form” that produced a race card for horse racing from 1984.

“Our owner and director, Owen Heffer started with tipping sheets outside the racecourse with R4 in his pocket”. Heffer said that Owen and Suren Rampersadh, their chief executive, who came on board in 1986, were “at the heart of things, and working behind the scenes”. In 1998 they ventured into bookmaking.

“Our goal when we started was to change the face of retail betting. The old view of a tote (betting rooms) was smokey rooms, white plastic chairs and paper everywhere. “We looked to change that view by treating the customer with a bit more respect. The sleeve factor and stigmas have been removed,” Heffer said about their approach to change the face of betting in the country. He believes the legalisation of sports betting post 1994 opened new doors and when soccer betting took off about 2006, they raised the bar by leading the way with their mobile and online betting facilities.

Heffer said they were passionate about sport and community development, hence their sponsorship of various sporting codes and organisations. In the last financial term Hollywoodbets sponsored 141 clubs around the country, including women’s teams. They have also reached out to charity organisations, as part of their “My Community Programme”, which has been running for nine years.