Homeless man discovers foetus in roadside bin in uMhlanga

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to reports of a foetus found in a refuse bin near a park in Sunningdale Durban.

Durban - A homeless man found a foetus in a roadside bin in Sunningdale, uMhlanga on Thursday afternoon.

“Reports indicate that while searching a roadside bin, a homeless man found a blood-stained blanket.

“The man ran to the nearest house to alert the homeowner, who alerted Marshall Security. When medics arrived on the scene, they found an unborn fetus. Sadly, there were no signs of life.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele police received information of an inquest at Village Way in the Sunningdale area.