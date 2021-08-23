Homeless people in Durban will get their Covid-19 vaccines from today

The vaccination of homeless people forms part of the government’s programme to ensure all citizens have access to vaccines.

DURBAN – eThekwini Municipality health unit will roll out the Covid-19 vaccination programme today.

According to the city, at this stage, the programme will target those with identity documents and will be conducted at various sites.

These sites include the Jewish Hall on August 23, the Strollers Building on August 24, the Denis Hurley Centre on August 25 and Block AK on Stamford Hill Road on August 26.

Durban hosted its first free Covid-19 vaccine drive-through at NMJ Community Hall in Hendry Road in Overport yesterday.