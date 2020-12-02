Homeless teen rescues naked 5-day-old baby abandoned on the streets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG: A homeless teenager rescued a baby boy believed to have been 5 days old who was found naked on a cold night in the Bloemfontein CBD. The teenager was alerted to the child by his cries. He then took the child and rushed him to a nearby police station where paramedics were called and assessed him. Spokesperson for the Free State police Colonel Thandi Mbambo said on Monday at around 9pm, a group of people arrived at the Thabure Satellite Station, Central Park Complex. One of them, she said, was a well known street kid and was carrying a child. “He reported to the police that he was passing in Selborn Street and heard a child crying. He looked around and found the child lying on the steel chair.

“He was wearing a nappy, a beanie, covered only with a towel without clothes. The child is estimated to be 5 days old and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“No person has been arrested in connection with the case yet. Any member of the public with the information concerning the case can contact Sergeant Lebo Bosman at 082 527 6309,” Mbambo said.

Spokesperson for ER24 Russel Meiring said their paramedics were called to the police station after a young boy had found the abandoned baby.

“On arrival, paramedics found that the child had escaped injury and seemed to be in a healthy condition.

“The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment,” he said.

Mbambo said a case of Child Abandonment was opened at Parkweg police station.

IOL